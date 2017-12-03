Crowder College awarded grant to aid drug-free efforts

Crowder College has received notice from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) that a continuing Drug Free Communities (DFC) grant has recently been awarded.

Crowder College will continue to act as the fiscal agent for this grant award benefitting Newton County.

Specifically, the grant will assist the Newton County Community Coalition (NCCC) in its efforts to focus and decrease substance abuse/misuse among youth of Newton County.

The grant provides $125,000 per year and will fund a full-time program coordinator and part-time administrative assistant to deliver activities within the communities of Newton County.

Currently, the college is seeking someone to fill the position of program coordinator. Anyone interested in applying for the position should visit the Crowder College website for a complete job description.

Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of environmental strategies to address local drug problems.

Coalitions are comprised of community leaders, parents, youth, teachers, religious and fraternal organizations, healthcare and business professionals, law enforcement, and media.

By involving the community in a solution-oriented approach, DFC also helps those youth at risk for substance use recognize that the majority of the nation’s youth choose not to use drugs.

The NCCC meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Talking Foundation/Kelly Club in Neosho.