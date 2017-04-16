Crowder College has 6 students qualify for National PBL Event

Crowder College business students attended and competed in the Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference in Springfield last weekend.

Over 200 college students from around the state competed in business events attempting to qualify for the PBL National Conference to be held in Anaheim, Calif., this summer.

Crowder College had 13 students finish in the top five in their respective event and had six national qualifiers. To qualify in an event you had to finish in either the top two or three depending on the event.

Those placing in the top five included: Luis Rueda (Monett), fifth place, Project Management; Amna Moustafa (Egypt), fifth place, Information Management; Matthew Brumback (Neosho), fifth place, Impromptu Speaking; Cuy Yang (Neosho), fourth place, Client Service; Alec Fehring (Neosho), fourth place, Job Interview; Jackson Lewis (Neosho), fourth place, Social Media Campaign; Monica Barriga (Bella Vista, Ark.), Kazandra Martinez (Springdale, Ark.), and Ana Sanchez Rosales (Noel), third place in Hospitality Management.

Those qualifying for nationals in their events include: Isaac Clingfost (Stella), third place in Entrepreneurship Concepts; Billy Ketcherside (Brighton), second place, Business Law; Amber Blake (Lampe) and Kailey Patrick (Goodman), second place in Human Resource Management; Jackson Lewis, Amber Blake, and Kailey Patrick, second place, Business Presentation; Jackson Lewis, first place, Computer Applications; and Cuy Yang, first place, Sales Presentation.

Students from across the county who qualified will be attending the National Leadership Conference on June 24-27. Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA-PBL) is the premier business student organization with over 250,000 members and advisors worldwide.

Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.