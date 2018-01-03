Crowder agriculture students qualify for national competition

Crowder College agriculture students recently participated in “Harvesting Opportunities by Promoting Strong Roots.”

This was the theme of the 38th Annual Missouri Post-Secondary Ag Students (MOPAS) State Conference hosted by North Central Community College. The conference saw over 130 participants from across the state compete in 16 different career development events such as employment interview, career planning, career specialist, and college bowl.

Crowder College was especially well represented with 24 competitors in 13 events. Twenty-one of those students qualified for the National PAS Conference to be held in Louisville, Ky., in March 2018.

Freshman Chance Wallace, of Seneca, was selected to serve as MOPAS state president and Hilsden Moseley, of Wheaton, was chosen as state treasurer.

Crowder’s College Bowl teams dominated the 80-person competition, advancing through the tournament with both teams advancing to the national contest.

“This year’s participants continue Crowder’s winning tradition at the state level, qualifying more than ever to the national contest. It is an honor to be associated with the future leaders of this global industry,” said Jorge Zapata, Crowder Aagriculture advisor.

Other PAS conference results:

• Grace Box – Neosho – Planning – Retail Ag, first; Emp. Interview, Landscaping, third.

• Whitney Freund – Neosho – Planning – Ag Business Non-Retail, second.

• Hilsden Moseley – Wheaton – Planning – Ag Business Non-Retail, first; Emp. Interview – Forestry, fourth.

• Regan Price – Goodman – Emp. Interview – Floriculture, fourth.

• Chance Wallace – Seneca – Planning – Ag Education, third; Emp. Interview – Livestock, second; Equine Specialist, fifth.

• Quiz Bowl Team A – Third (Iris Wormington, Jasmine Hopper, Morgan Mitchell, Chance Wallace, Megan Gilbreath).

• Quiz Bowl Team B – First (Tyler Ehlers, Hilsden Moseley, Cheston Stacy, Lane Sowder, Trinity Gray).