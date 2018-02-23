Cost of new fields estimated at $1.2 million

(Editor’s note: This is the third article in an eight-part series about the Proposition KIDS bond issue in Seneca.)

The Seneca School District is doing its best to education voters about the Proposition KIDS bond issue set to be on the April 3 ballot.

The bond issue, if approved by voters, would be a $0.15 tax increase and would include the construction of several new additions to the district, including:

• A new sports complex[

• Improvements to the performing arts center in the old gymnasium at the high school[

• A storm shelter for agriculture students and the administration building[ and

• A possible FEMA building for the junior high.

Proponents say the passage of the bond issue would not only benefit the schools, but it would also benefit those who participate in youth sports in the community.

“The current ball fields, where the youth and high school all play at, have flooded several times over the years and the kids deserve facilities they can depend on,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Seneca superintendent of schools.

There are five fields, including the T-ball field, at the current sports complex and if the bond issue is passed there would be four new ball fields constructed for the youth to use with the ability to add T-ball fields.

“We have had to rebuild the ball fields time and time again and the addition of the new ball fields would save us from having to ask for volunteers and donations every time the fields flood,” said Cummins.

He also said there are several issues with the current ball fields aside from constant flooding.

“It’s (the sports complex) in Oklahoma, right next to the casino and the lagoon, and it just isn’t a dependable location for our kids,” said Cummins.

The Seneca Athletic Club and the Seneca School District have a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that the school district would maintain the fields and the club can use the ball fields for their games.

“We have always shared the ball fields, and we don’t use them at the same time anyway so it works out well,” said Cummins.

The rough estimated cost for all the ball fields, both youth and high school, is between $1.2 and $1.4 million.

“We would love to see the youth and high school have something they can call their own and be proud to play at,” said Cummins.