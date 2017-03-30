What to do when you are contacted by ‘Can You Hear Me Now?’ scammers

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has had several reports from residents advising they have been contacted by the “Can You Hear Me Now?” scammers.

Please read up on this scam as it has come into this area. Don’t be a victim. Share with your friends and family.

Here’s how it works:

Your phone rings and the caller ID shows a number you don’t know. You answer it anyway and hear, “Can you hear me now?”

It’s a pre-recorded robocall – even though it sounds like a real person – and it’s illegal.

Here’s what to do if you get a call from someone you don’t recognize asking, “Can you hear me?”

• Don’t respond, just hang up. If you get a call, don’t press 1 to speak to a live operator or any other number to be removed from the list. If you respond in any way, it will probably just lead to more robocalls – and they’re likely to be scams.

• Contact your phone provider. Ask your phone provider what services they provide to block unwanted calls.

• Put your phone number on the Do Not Call registry. Access the registry online or by calling 1-888-382-1222. Callers who don’t respect the Do Not Call rules are more likely to be crooks.

• File a complaint with the FTC. Report the experience online or call 1-877-382-4357.