Community Education classes now offered at Crowder

Crowder College is offering community education classes during the spring semester.
Community Ed classes are non-credit, short courses that provide anyone in the community an opportunity to find a new hobby or experience something new.
This spring there are a wide variety of topics, including:
• Intro to Computer Skills
• Internet for Baby Boomers
• Learn Basic Power Point
• Basic Excel 1 & 2
• Carlette’s Crafts
• All Season Wreaths
• Relax and Paint
• Recurve Bow Making
• Guitar Small Group Lesson
• Zumba with Beth McCully
• Yoga with Cassie, Gentle & Basic
• Self-Defense and Abduction Prevention
Motorcycle Training Course (Go to www.crowder.edu/community-education/ for dates and details)
• Concealed and Carry
• Parenting with Love & Logic
• Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University
• Kids Dance, Art & Cake Decorating
Information about the dates, times and class pricing may be found at www.crowder.edu/community-education/neosho.
Space is limited, so pre-register by calling (417) 455-5716 or email at communityed@crowder.edu.