Community Education classes now offered at Crowder

Crowder College is offering community education classes during the spring semester.

Community Ed classes are non-credit, short courses that provide anyone in the community an opportunity to find a new hobby or experience something new.

This spring there are a wide variety of topics, including:

• Intro to Computer Skills

• Internet for Baby Boomers

• Learn Basic Power Point

• Basic Excel 1 & 2

• Carlette’s Crafts

• All Season Wreaths

• Relax and Paint

• Recurve Bow Making

• Guitar Small Group Lesson

• Zumba with Beth McCully

• Yoga with Cassie, Gentle & Basic

• Self-Defense and Abduction Prevention

Motorcycle Training Course (Go to www.crowder.edu/community-education/ for dates and details)

• Concealed and Carry

• Parenting with Love & Logic

• Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University

• Kids Dance, Art & Cake Decorating

Information about the dates, times and class pricing may be found at www.crowder.edu/community-education/neosho.

Space is limited, so pre-register by calling (417) 455-5716 or email at communityed@crowder.edu.