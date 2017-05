The Neosho Womens Club met on May 10 at Happy House in Neosho.

Guest Darlene Clanton joined five tables of bridge players.

Hostesses for the day were Joyce Ballentine, Margaret Sims, and Alice Canfield.

Susan Genisio had the winning high, followed by Dorothy Williams, Margaret Sims, Nancy Call, and Pam Tyler finished in fifth place.

Patsy Lee had a bad card day while Ballentine won the door prize.