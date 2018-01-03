City offers three locations for natural Christmas tree recycling

After the presents are unwrapped and the candy canes are stripped from the tree, what do you do with the Christmas tree? Recycle it!

The City of Joplin has three collection points for discarded, natural (live) Christmas trees open through Jan. 31, 2018, for southwest Missouri residents.

Bring your tree, completely stripped of all decorations, and place it near the “Christmas Tree” drop-off sign posted at one of the following locations:

• Humphreys Park, 2203 East Utica St. (in Royal Heights area).

• McIndoe Park, 900 Glendale Road, on the southwest corner of parking lot.

• Public Works Center, 1301 West Second St.

Also, the Recycling Center accepts many discarded holiday items including, gift wrapping paper boxes, bottles, cans, greeting cards, cooking oil, and clean packing materials such as peanuts and bubble wrap.

The Center is located at 1310 West A St. and is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.