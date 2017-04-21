Chamber’s Siler earns Regent Scholarship

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, has announced that Ashley Siler, event coordinator for the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, has been awarded a Regent Scholarship.

Given to professionals across the country, the Regent Scholarships recognize each recipient for their involvement in industry professional organizations, community service, and professional background.

“Regent scholarships offer executives the opportunity to attend Institute and learn about emerging industry trends, expand their organizations’ influence, and grow their peer network,” said Raymond P. Towle, vice president of Institute for Organization Management at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “We are pleased to help these talented professionals advance their careers and organizations.”

Institute’s curriculum consists of four week-long sessions at five different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

Each of the Regent Scholarship recipients will attend one of Institute’s five sites in 2017. At the completion of the four-year curriculum, each of the recipients will receive the IOM graduate recognition, signifying completion of 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management and their commitment to the industry.