Buy native trees and shrubs from MDC State Forest Nursery

Native trees and shrubs can help improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White State Forest Nursery offers a variety of low-cost native tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control, wildlife food and cover, and other purposes.

The State Forest Nursery provides mainly one-year-old bare-root seedlings with sizes varying by species. Seedling varieties include: pine, bald cypress, cottonwood, black walnut, hickory, oak, pecan, persimmon, birch, maple, willow, sycamore, blackberry, buttonbush, holly, dogwood, elderberry, hawthorn, hazelnut, ninebark, buckeye, pawpaw, redbud, serviceberry, spicebush, sumac, wild plum, witch hazel, and others.

Seedlings are available in bundles of 10 or increments of 25 per species. Prices range from 16-80 cents per seedling. Sales tax of 6.1 percent will be added to orders unless tax exempt. There is an $8 handling charge for each order. Receive a 15-percent discount up to $20 off seedling orders with a Heritage Card or Conservation ID Number. Orders are being accepted now through April 15, 2017. Supplies are limited, so order early.

Orders will be shipped or can be picked up at the State Forest Nursery near Licking from February through May 2017.