Business expo set for March 16-17

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo will be held Friday and Saturday, March 16-17, at the Neosho High School cafeteria.

The 26th annual event is a great way for businesses to showcase what they have to offer, network with other local businesses and for community members to come to gather information about our area businesses and non-profit organizations.

Booth registration opened last week and they are already almost half full. Booth price is $225 for Chamber members and $325 for non-Chamber members. Sponsorships are available for those businesses that may be interested in partnering with the Chamber and receiving valuable promotion.

This year’s theme is “Get in the Game” and the sports-related theme will showcase over 90 Neosho area businesses for the two-day event.

Show hours will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and 10-2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be drawings, give-a-ways and door prizes for those that attend.