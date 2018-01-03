Brenda Frost Kingfisher

(Aug. 16, 1949-Dec. 21, 2017)

Brenda Kingfisher, of Wyandotte, Okla., passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Landmark Hospital in Joplin, Mo., after an illness. Her children were lovingly by her side. She was 68.

Brenda was born Brenda Kay Frost, August 16, 1949, in Afton, Okla., to Tom and Opal (Watts) Frost. She graduated from Afton in 1967. She loved playing sports. She was raised in Afton and moved to Wyandotte to build a home and raise her family.

She had worked as a supervisor at Eagle Picher in Seneca, Mo., for 25 years and retired from Mars Pet Care in Miami, Okla.

She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family that loved her. She was a wonderful person, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was the best, most loving mother and grandmother a child could hope for. Her family feels very blessed to have had her in their lives. She was a strong woman, feisty and so much fun.

She married Elmer Kingfisher on June 24,1967, in Afton, Okla. He preceded her in death December 07, 2007. They were very active in their children’s lives from starting a Boxing club to attending almost every game and practice.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jack Frost, Bernice, Okla.

Other survivors include: one son, Ronnie Kingfisher of Wyandotte, Okla.; one daughter, Clista Kingfisher of Wyandotte, Okla; three sisters, Freida George of Afton, Lena Korb of Afton and Metzie Greenfeather of Stark City, Mo.; two brothers, Jimmy Frost of Afton and Roy Frost of Fairland, Okla.; five grandchildren, Skyleigh Kingfisher Bingham, Kyah Kingfisher, Christian Schrader, Kaden Schrader and Greyson Newman; two great-grandchildren, Madileigh Mynatt and Kyler Schrader.

She also leaves behind a very close friend, Gary Smith of Carthage, Mo.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at the Paul Thomas Funeral Home in Miami, Okla.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Paul Thomas Funeral Home in Miami, Okla.

Interment will be in G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami, Okla., with a reception to follow.

Pallbearers are Gary Smith, Kaden Schrader, Greyson Newman, Trevor Mynatt, Bryan Wencil and Daniel Arwood.

Services are under the direction of the Paul Thomas Funeral Home in Miami, Okla.