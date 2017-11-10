Boyt inducted into hall of fame

Art Boyt has been inducted into the newly created Alternative Energy Hall of Fame at the Roy Blunt Center for Missouri Alternative & Renewable Energy Technology (MARET) on Crowder College’s Neosho campus.

Boyt was recognized during the Celebrate MARET Appreciation Night on Oct. 23. He was named the Pioneer Inductee as he has been a part of the program since the first classes in 1978.

“Art Boyt is being honored for his dedication and contributions to the alternative energy program at Crowder College,” said Dr. Melissa Oates, director of MARET.

Oates, along with solar instructor Joel Lamson, presented Boyt with a plaque honoring him.

Oates also entertained the crowd of friends, alumni, and Crowder staff with a history overview of the alternative energy program.

The purpose of the MARET Center is to:

• Foster learning for alternative energy, preparing students for the workforce & further education.

• Provide research opportunities and hands-on application for students.

• Promote renewable and alternative energy awareness and education.

• Cultivate relationships with alternative energy partners and educational stakeholders.