Average statistics for winter operations the past five years for the Missouri Department of Transportation:

• Annual snow removal cost — $45 million.

• Tons of salt used per winter — 129,000 tons.

• Number of workers for winter operations — 3,200.

• Number of snowplows — 1,500.

• Gallons of salt brine used — 3 million gallons.

• Gallons of beet juice used — 581,000 gallons.

• Number of hours worked fighting winter weather — 516,000 hours.

• Number of miles driven on plow trucks — 5.2 million miles.