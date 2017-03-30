Ashcroft awards technology grant to Neosho/Newton County Library

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that the Neosho/Newton County Library has received a technology mini grant in the amount of $3,487.

The grant will be used to replace five computers that are near the end of life. Of the computers being replaced, two are for cataloging, one is for administration, one is to be used by genealogy staff, and one is a public access computer for use in the genealogy room.

“One of the best ways we can unlock and unleash the potential of Missourians is to teach them how to think critically and how to learn,” Ashcroft said. “Unlike any other taxpayer-funded facilities or programs, libraries offer that opportunity.

“Libraries are a place of learning, technology and knowledge. The technology mini grants are so vital in this regard. Relatively small federal grants can make a huge difference to Missouri libraries.”

The secretary of state’s technology mini grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, which is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums.

The Institute’s mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement.

In the 2017 fiscal year, the Missouri State Library has approved a total of 89 grant applications, distributing $718,229 in federal awards to libraries throughout Missouri.