Ashcroft Awards Summer Library Program Grant to Neosho Newton County Library

Last week Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that the Neosho Newton County Library has been awarded a Summer Library Program Grant of $15,823.

“Libraries are an integral part of our communities, providing Missourians an opportunity to learn and grow through the wealth of knowledge and services they offer,” Ashcroft said.

“Grants like the one Neosho Newton County Library will receive are important to ensuring our libraries have the resources they need to provide the best services and programs to their patrons.”

The library will use the grant to conduct a nine-week summer reading program for all ages. This year the library is holding a special, weekly early childhood storytime event full of age-appropriate fun and learning.

The summer reading programs at each library will mainly focus on music and makerspace themes.

Summer Library Program Grants help libraries expand opportunities for children, teens and adults to improve their reading skills. They also assist libraries in enriching summer learning experiences and enhancing opportunities to reach unserved summer populations.

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 66 grant applications in the 2018 fiscal year, totaling $620,846 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri.

The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.