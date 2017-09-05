Artifact donations pour in to county’s finest museum

Old Mining Town days was well attended. The Granby Miners Museum had Dick Keezer at the piano on Friday and Saturday, the Marions (Lewis, Carolyn, and grandson), and the Burnett family (Steve and Jann’s son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren) on Saturday after the parade.

A new attraction was included in this year’s celebration: the 96th Infantry Living History Group led by Granby police corporal, Jason Denno. We thank our mayor, Travis Gamble, and Steve Burnett for getting this coordinated.

The Group set up an interactive display in Veterans Park, across the street from City Hall. I found the display featuring WWII memorabilia quite interesting. In keeping with this theme, the museum set up a WWII display in the front window.

We also offer our appreciation to the Willard High School JROTC cadets PO2 Jack Miller, CDR. Tory Butler, PO2 Jade Blomenkamp, Senior Chief Madison Young, and PO2 Hayden Simmons, for cleaning the museum from top to bottom.

Their JROTC group also furnished a Color Guard for the parade that included Cadets PO2 Jack Miller, LCDR Jacob Shackelford, PO2 Gabe Rauch, and LCDR Jamine Felin. This group is under the command of Capt. Steve Burnett.

There was a shadow box display set up inside the museum to honor Leora Mannetta Thomas. Leora was appointed a “plane spotter” during WWII. She spent many hours in the tower as a spotter in Dade County, Florida. Officially she was in the U.S. Army Aircraft Warning Service as an observer. We thank her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Sharon Thomas, for setting up this display.

Granby has lost one of its honored citizens. Ninety-six year-old Richard Tink passed away July 4 — one year after he was awarded Granby’s Honored Citizen citation. Richard was my high school typing teacher and he continued to teach in the Neosho Public Schools after he left GHS until he retired in 1988.

I once told Richard that I had never heard anyone ever say a bad word about him in all the years I knew him. He was a prince of a man and will be greatly missed.

Monetary donations since the last newsletter:

Ron & Thereasa Forgey, Grover & Virginia Akehurst, Venus Robinson, Steve & Jann Burnett, Carl D. Judd, Dorothy Patterson, Daisy Snow Brownstein, Sue Snow Ferguson, Phil D. McLees, Joel & Betty Bell, Bonnie Newcomer, and East Newton Lions Club.

Other donations since the last newsletter:

• Roadmap of Missouri, dated 1932, donated by Mrs. Mona Bell.

• Commemorative medal of the Woodmen of the World, Granby Camp, No. 346, donated by Mrs. Katherine Fedie.

• Card issued to the Third U.S. Army officers and soldiers from Lt. General G.S. Patton, Jr., donated by one of the men who set up the WWII display and whose name I failed to get.

• A.F. & A.M. Granby Lodge 514 sign, donated by Ralph Walker.

We thank each of you who continue to support the Miners Museum with your generous gifts. As most of you are aware, the Granby Historical Society (Miners Museum) depends entirely upon private donations without any tax dollars.

If you haven’t made a donation lately, I would urge you to do so before you set this aside and forget.

May the Lord bless each of you.

(R.J. Savage is chairman of the Granby Historical Society. He can be reached at (417) 472-3014.)