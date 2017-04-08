April 11-13 a good time to pick up some used books

The Crowder College Friends of the Library’s annual used book sale will be held Tuesday, April 11, through Thursday, April 13, in the Wright Conference Center, Room C, in the Farber Building on the Crowder College campus in Neosho.

The hours for the sale are: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Tuesday; 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Wednesday; and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday.

Members of Friends of the Library have the opportunity to view the books prior to the opening of the sale on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Membership for the Friends group is: student, $3; individual, $10; family, $15; and business/organization, $50.

The purpose of the organization is to encourage and assist in the maintenance and further development of the library and library services at Crowder College.

Book donations for the big event are still being accepted. Donations may include DVDs, books on tape, CDs, and of course, books. Items may be dropped off at the library through Friday, April 10. The items must be clean and in good condition.

All proceeds from the sale go to provide new materials and equipment for the Crowder College, Bill and Margot Lee Library.