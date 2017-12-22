Anticipation, expectation… Christmas confession

There is something about Christmas that builds self-reliance. At what age did you start buying your own presents because no one else got it right?

And what tactics have you devised to force someone to “like” your gift to them? Leaving the price tag on is what my mother did and I have adopted the same trick.

It’s called “peer pressure pricing.” “Your mother got this for you, you’d better like it.”

As I recall early Christmases as an adult, I realize I have been using tricks for longer than I had thought. Bob Buwalda, father of my daughters, thought that if clothing was not from Brooks Brothers, it wasn’t worth having.

Our first Christmas I cut the labels out of his shirts and sewed them into my gift to him of Jockey undergarments.

Consider the clubs and parties that decide to exchange gifts. I have to wonder how hard it is to keep track of the gifts you get at one club and give them at another.

If you live in splendid isolation like I do, you can play the game of “can-I-get-through-this-Christmas-season-by-vigorously re-gifting” and avoid cluttering up my closet, coffee-table or refrigerator.

There must be some Scrooge in my DNA. I am sort of sorry about that, but I hope it makes you laugh. That is the gift I hope to give you — laughter.

Another oddity is that I can recall what people give me but I cannot recall what I have given them. Now how does all this translate into thinking about Christmas (which I hope you know is a translation of Christ’s time)?

We can think about the days before the Birth of Christ and how people expected a Messiah. They anticipated a mighty warrior who would sweep the Romans from power and ultimately raise their standard of living and let them reclaim their birthright as a “chosen people.”

It really just goes to show how a whole majority of people can be stupid when they are unwilling to think about a new way of doing things.

The way God works has always fascinated me. To me, faith in the Trinity is a very comforting way of living. Instead of thinking, “Why is this happening to me?” I think, “What in the world is God doing now?”

That leads to some forward thinking which often can bring on forgiveness and understanding. I rely on the promise, “Ask and you shall receive.”

Mind you, it is not helpful during exam time, but it can get you through a lifetime.

So while you are looking at the wrapped gifts (there is a reason they are wrapped, you know) and anticipating with great expectations, ask yourself, “Do I deserve this? Am I waiting for the right gift? Am I preparing myself for Santa or God?”

You have to rely on yourself to get that answer.

Merry Christmas to you with gifts of comfort and joy.

