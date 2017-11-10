Annual Free Bean coming up Nov. 10

The Annual Free Bean Feed, hosted by the Newton County Republican Central Committee, will be held Friday, Nov. 10, at the Neosho Middle School cafeteria.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the buffet line will start at 5:30 p.m.

The featured speaker is Missouri State Auditor candidate David Wasinger, CPA. Republican US Senate candidates seeking the nomination to challenge Democrat US Senator Claire McCaskill have been invited to attend the Bean Feed and speak for five minutes, subject to time keeper Judge Greg Stremel. Confirmed US Senate candidates attending are Tony Monetti, Courtland Sykes, and Austin Petersen. More speakers may be added.

Catering will be provided by the Neosho High School Future Farmers of America (FFA). The menu will include ham and beans, cornbread, cake, and iced tea. The Neosho High School Air Force Jr. ROTC will present the Colors.

The Republican Women of Newton County (RWNC) will host a silent auction at the bean feed. In recognition of the start of deer hunting season, the silent auction will feature many hunting related items including a .30-06 Remington bolt action rifle.

For the silent auction, Richard has donated a shadow box with a piece of the Berlin wall and a U.S. Flag flown over the Capitol in Washington, D.C.. on President Trump’s inauguration day (both items have certificates of authenticity).

If you are interested in donating items for the silent auction, please contact RWNC President Cheryle Perkins at (417) 389-7788. You can also help by bringing your checkbook and bidding.

All Republicans are invited from across Southwest Missouri.

To ensure enough seating and food for the event, a head count will need to be provided to the caterers.

Please RSVP by sending an email to email@newtoncountyrepublicans.org or call (417) 623-2214.