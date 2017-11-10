A very special happening at Benton Elementary

On Tuesday night, Nov. 7, the Benton School third grade classes performed a program honoring veterans which was so outstanding that the good editor of this paper has held the presses so that we may tell you about it.

One-hundred-three youngsters from five classes stood for well over an hour on risers four rows high extending across the whole stage of Benton Elementary’s auditorium. It was a packed house of parents and extended families.

The purpose and program title was SALUTE TO VETERANS. The NHS AFJROTC also had a fair part in the program. They comported themselves so as to serve as fine examples to the third-graders.

And the third-graders were quintessential little soldiers on their own. I will tell you that had the armed services of the USA put Recruitment officers in the hallways, I do believe they could have one-hundred-three new recruits.

The teacher who put the program together is Mrs. Carnahan. I have not seen such enthusiasm, coupled with discipline, in children since see the world famous boys choir of Canterbury Cathedral in England.

Not only was good behavior on display, the songs chosen were wonderful lessons in patriotism and respect. All the little ones are in bed now, I hope, as I write this, so I cannot phone up to check these lyrics but the opening song went something like this:

“I am an American. So are you, you, you, you and you.

We have our freedoms. We have our choices.

We have the right to raise our voices…”

Every young face was washed, every head of hair was combed, each child was striving to stand at attention and give their total attention to Mrs. Carnahan.

We said the Pledge of Allegiance. We sang the Star Spangled Banner. They sang a medley made up of the song of each branch of the armed services: Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force and Navy.

The flag of each service was presented by the ROTC and veterans were asked to stand while their service’s song was sung. I would bet there was not one adult in the audience who knows all those songs, but there are now one-hundred-three third-graders in Neosho who know every word and are proud of it.

Between songs there were brief narrations by the students at five microphones. They had even been taught how to let each other down off the risers and back again. They would separate and stand back, then close ranks in near military precision.

The closure of the program was a PowerPoint (slides) presentation with photos of veterans related to individual students as well as teachers. Through the whole thing, the children continued to stand on the risers on a darkened stage with no fussing or horseplay.

The students’ photographs with their related veterans had smiles in their eyes I wish you could see here instead of these thousand words of mine. All of us in the audience were reminded once again to respect and remember all who have served our country in the Armed Forces.

Aside from the songs and patriotic rhetoric, tonight I think something different happened. We grownups were individually surprised to see before our very eyes children assuring us adults that they were able and willing to carry the flag high.

It was them assuring us that they understood it was their task also to protect the freedoms and rights as the generations before them had done.

The feeling was like a wonderful, powerful, spiritual realization at last — no veteran had died in vain.

In the hands of kids like these, Americans will stand before the world as they did this Tuesday night: in love with the USA, unified, proud, confident, disciplined, happy, enthusiastic, respectful Americans.

It is a very comforting thought!

All glory, laud and honor to the faculty and students of Benton Elementary. You are a gift to us all. Thank you!

And thanks to the Denefrio family who invited me to attend with them.