A tribute to August

Pity poor old August! Unless one has a birthday or an anniversary in August, there is absolutely nothing spectacular or notable about this summer-is-almost-over month.

Originally this month was called Sextilis; it stood in the sixth place on the Calendar. Then, as changes occurred in the Calendar, Sextilis was moved to the eighth position in the year, and was re-named August.

In the days of the Roman Caesars, the Roman Senate had named one of the months in honor of Julius Caesar. When Emperor Augustus came to power, he was not to be outdone. Augustus had the Roman Senate name a month in honor of him. Sextilis, or August, then had 30 days, in contrast to July’s 31 days.

So, Emperor Augustus decreed that one day be taken from the month of February and added to the month of August, making it equal with July. Power and politics seem to affect our lives in strange and numerous ways.

So, what can one say on behalf of poor old August? This end-of the-summer month does offer us several special days to celebrate: August 2nd comes in as National Mustard Day; National Relaxation Day is August 15th; and who would not want to celebrate August 22nd — “Be An Angel Day.”

Finally, the old adage reminds us that, “If the 24th of August be fair and clear, then hope for a prosperous Autumn that year.”

There’s more! August is also “Admit You’re Happy” Month; Family Fun Month; Children’s Vision & Learning Month; and National Inventor’s Month. The flower representing August is the gladiola; gladiolas stand for sincerity and strength of character.

August is notable for a lot of special events that took place within its 31 days: Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born on American soil (August 18); the U.S formally annexed Hawaii on August 12th; “Sports Illustrated” began publication in 1954 (August 16); the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates began on August 21, 1858; Ty Cobb made his major league debut for the Detroit Tigers in 1905 (August 30); and 10 suffragists were arrested as they picketed the White House on August 28, 1917.

Months are a lot like people! God has created each one! Each is unique! God has placed each where we most need to be! God gives each a role to play in life, and the whole world is our stage.

Some months, like people, are more showy and spectacular. Other months, like people, are more reserved and sedate.

Yet, each can glorify their Creator by rejoicing in who they are, by accepting one’s place on the Calendar-Of-Life, and by being the best we can be!

Here’s to August! A month with a personality all it’s own!

(Dr. Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist pastor in Missouri.)