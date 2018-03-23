A growth opportunity is upon us

Blue Apron. Hello Fresh. Plated. Home Chef. The choices of home-delivered ready to cook meals are quickly growing.

And, of course, we still have such offerings as Nutri-Systems and Bistro MD. There’s even a service specializing in the vegan market — Greenblender.

This is obviously a growth opportunity!

So decided my cousin Isaac, my Uncle Clark’s boy. Just over a dozen years into a four-year college degree, Isaac is still “finding himself.”

My aunt dutifully helps with his rent and car maintenance. This last became a bit of an irritant for Clark, he believing giving the boy a new truck just over a decade ago surely fulfilled any and all parental obligations as to the child’s transportation needs.

Isaac argued there would not be gas and insurance costs had they not given him the vehicle in the first place. My aunt bought it; my uncle is paying for it.

Nevertheless, a spark of self-respect, or at least a leaning in that direction; has led to yet another stab at financial independence.

Having put away the sitar, finally admitting that his Hindu-Red Dirt garage band was going nowhere; and having sold the used snowplow attached to afore-mentioned pickup after reluctantly acknowledging snow was rare in south Texas — Isaac was ready for new horizons.

Hence the birth of the “Shreveport Supper Club.” Isaac believed giving his business an out-of-state name would add to its mystique, as if the slogan “Driven to Your Home After Being Flattened to Your Taste” wasn’t enticing enough.

Yes sir, my young cousin was out to corner the market on recycled roadkill.

A freezer was available in the apartment of a neighbor; rakes and shovels borrowed from his landlord, and a food dehydrator purchased off eBay (necessary funds secured by utilizing his gas card to fill fellow “college students” vehicles at a local station for half-price if given cash. Excess mileage was explained to his parents/supporters as career research field trips).

This last piece of equipment was needed to process some of the juicier items on his menu. Possums “runover” on rainy days, for example. Garter snakes from gutters, another.

The fare offered was eclectic. There was “Armadillo on the Half-Shell.” “Tarantula Tacos.” “Bullfrog Bisque.” For those watching their caloric intake, he had “Sewer Salads” and “Shadow Salsa.”

This last was the result of simply sweeping up the dying leaves that had fallen on the freeway; the former the remnants of spilled lettuce deliveries that found themselves washed into storm drains.

There were the exotic items like “Fillet of Jaguar,” actually just slices of a large Tabby that failed to negotiate an I-45 crossing; and “Jalapeno Javelinas.”

Not really the Native American peccary, Isaac is making use of a pot-bellied pig that ran away from its partially blind owner.

Fans became somewhat excited about his “Sunday Sun-Dried Surprises.” The “Serpent Sub” will easily feed more than a dozen of your closest friends, while delivering a lesson in the evolving ecology of the Lone Star State.

Who knew that parts of Buffalo Bayou now host more pythons per acre than much of Florida’s Everglades?

Houston traffic accounts for the harvesting and much of the processing for this reptilian staple. That and our good “ol’ sol!”

Spring break was his best season to date; Arkansas Razorbacks on their way to Padre Island his best demographic. Seems they are fine with the strategy and many already have a taste for sunbaked armadillo.

Those wondering… Isaac is seeking his degree in Parks and Recreation, with a minor in hotel and restaurant management.

(Rick Mansfield is a seasoned storyteller and writer, and is always looking for new audiences. He can be reached at emansfield2004@yahoo.com.)