Young girl’s suicide did not lead to meeting

To the Editor,

It has been brought to my attention that an article was published by the Neosho Daily News with a headline of “Girl’s Suicide leads to meeting.”

This is absolutely not the case.

School Resource Officer (SRO) Corporal Whitehill did an interview with the Neosho Daily News reporter about a meeting he had set up with other area SRO officers. The meeting had been set up prior to the unfortunate death of the 12-year-old girl. This has ben something that has been in the planning stages for quite some time.

The SRO meeting does not only cover “bullying,” it also covers hot topics such as “sexting” and child pornography. Computer-mediated communication only intensifies these areas of concerns with kids having such an ease of access to social media sites and online resources that are not difficult for adults to monitor, however parents should do their best to monitor their child’s devices on a regular basis.

These areas have become great concern not only for Neosho, but surrounding areas as well. Again, this meeting was not arranged for any one particular incident as indicated by the Neosho Daily News.

The Neosho Police Department has ONE SRO officer for the entire R-5 School District, which encompasses 12 schools. The SRO depends on a multitude of avenues to gather information and investigate a situation.

Students, parents, community members, and staff are always encouraged to report any unusual or alarming observations they’ve had with a student of concern. These reports can be done by telephone, email, anonymous tipline on the Neosho School District’s website/app or in person to a school administrator or the police department.

In the case pertaining to the above mentioned student, there were no reports from any avenue of the bullying within the school reported to the police department.

Lt. Jason Baird,

Neosho Police Department