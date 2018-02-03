2018 ballot projects

Last week I introduced the $4M bond issue being proposed on the April ballot. This week I want to address the projects to be completed with the bond proceeds. These facility investments are based upon district needs.

First, the district chose not to include a track on the 2015 ballot, because there were needs that had higher priority. However, the desire to provide a track for our student-athletes is still a top concern.

The track proposed on the 2018 ballot will be an 8-lane, competitive track. The facility would provide a place for participants to practice, the district to host meets, and the community a place to walk.

Last year we had a state champion and a state medalist in track. We believe these ladies, and the rest of the team, deserve a practice and meet facility of which they can be proud.

Next, the district will build a high school baseball and softball field, as well as a complex of youth fields. In total, five fields would be available for the youth baseball/softball program. We believe these projects are important for numerous reasons.

First, it is my understanding that the current fields (high school and youth) have flooded six times in the last twelve years. The most recent flood caused $45,000 in damages to the high school fields.

We were fortunate that insurance paid for it this time. This will not always be the case if it continues to flood. The insurance company will not pay multiple times for the same property to flood.

The youth association cannot get insurance because the fields are in Oklahoma. They rely on donations and volunteer labor to rebuild their fields. By combining the track and ball fields into an athletic complex at the school farm property, we believe we can create an awesome venue that will be a proud addition for our community.

In addition, we were not able to put funds toward our performing arts programs from the 2015 proceeds. The 2018 ballot measure includes renovations to the old gym designed to enhance the lighting, sound and seating for theatre and musical programs.

We appreciate the success of these programs. These upgrades will provide a better experience for the students and spectators.

Finally, the final two places on district property that don’t have storm shelters are the agriculture building, which would also encompass central office, and the junior high. The ag building/central office location will receive a shelter similar to the early childhood center.

We have submitted an application to FEMA requesting funds to help us secure shelters for the JH. At present, we are considering the bunker-style shelters used when Joplin High School was holding class at the mall.

Please visit SenecaR7.com to see more details about the projects and a conceptual drawing of the athletic complex. If you have questions, please reach out to me. I am happy to share the details.

Thank you for supporting Seneca schools!

(Dr. Jim Cummins is superintendent of the Seneca R-7 School District. He can be reached at jcummins@senecar7.com.)