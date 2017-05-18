2017-18 Missouri state highway maps are here

The new 2017-2018 official Missouri State Highway map is now available.

The map features brighter colors and stronger paper to make it both easier to read and more durable. Also, new interstate interchanges and exit numbers have been added since the last published edition in 2013.

The map shows Missouri’s 33,873-mile highway system and is distributed free of charge.

“We created the map using cutting-edge Geographic Information System software to provide Missourians with the most accurate information possible,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “In addition to the traditional paper map, drivers can also visit our online Traveler Information Map to get current updates on road closures, work zones and road conditions.”

The location of truck parking along the interstates is now designated on the map and legend. Missouri State Parks have been updated and include the new Rock Island spur of the Katy Trail. The location of Missouri Conservation Management Areas and National Fish and Wildlife Areas are new to this map. The Kansas City inset map now shows the KC Streetcar line with stations.

Other information includes easy-to-locate emergency telephone numbers, reminders about some of Missouri’s traffic laws and contact information for the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Transportation district offices. The map also marks historic sites, hospitals, airports, Amtrak stations, colleges and universities.

The cover of the map features a night shot of Kansas City’s magnificent Bartle Hall, a gem in the crown of the city skyline. On the back, the map also features the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, a national icon which opened to the public 50 years ago.

To request a free map, contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or go to www.modot.org/asp/request_information.shtml?map.

Fun facts:

• There are more than 4,000 highway shields and 1,500 towns shown on the front of the current map.

• The first road map released by the state highway department was in 1918. The map was printed in black and white with no photos.

• There are two versions of the 1939 map. The maps have the same cover but carry different information on the back.

• The 1942 and 1944 maps have the same cover.

• There was no map printed in 1943 because of World War II.

• Special maps were printed in 2004 to commemorate the Lewis and Clark bicentennial and again in 2013 to commemorate MoDOT’s centennial.

• Jefferson City is one of only four state capitals not served by the interstate highway system. Juneau, Alaska; Dover, Delaware; and Pierre, South Dakota are the others.